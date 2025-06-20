Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed

Too Busy for the Buzz? Your Weekly Entertainment Round-Up Has You Covered

Life can move at a dizzying pace — and the world of entertainment? Even faster. That’s where Your Weekly Pulse steps in. We’ve done all the scrolling, reading, and fact-checking so you don’t have to. From headline-making celebrity drama to viral music releases and unforgettable pop culture moments, we’ve wrapped up the week’s biggest stories just for you.

This week, Ghana’s entertainment scene brought the heat — with drama, flair, and a few unexpected twists. From chart-toppers to scandals that set social media ablaze, here are five of the biggest highlights you need to know before the next trending topic drops. Let’s dive in:

1.President Mahama gives comedians a run for their money

In a light-hearted surprise, President John Dramani Mahama took centre stage as MC at a church event, effortlessly blending humour with heartfelt hosting. His performance had many joking that he may have missed his calling in comedy.

2.Black Sherif shares why he won’t sing about women or sex

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has opened up about why his lyrics steer clear of sexual themes. “I have more important messages to share,” he explained, emphasising his focus on real-life struggles and dreams.

Black Sherif

3.Actor from ‘The Oval’ sues Tyler Perry for sexual misconduct

A shocking lawsuit has been filed against acclaimed filmmaker Tyler Perry by an actor from his series The Oval, alleging sexual assault and harassment. The case is currently under legal scrutiny in the United States.

READ MORE: Deborah Seyram Adablah freed after serving 45 days in prison for contempt of court

4.Shatta Wale’s Godfather implicated in $100M FBI fraud case

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has come under the spotlight after his close associate, Kofi Boat, was arrested by the FBI over a $100 million romance scam. The internet has been buzzing with speculation about the potential fallout.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale breaks down in tears as he defends godfather Kofi Boat amid fraud allegations

5. Dada Joe Remix among those charged in US romance fraud

Following intensive FBI investigations, social media personality Dada Joe Remix and several other Ghanaians have been charged in the US for their alleged roles in an elaborate online romance fraud scheme.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale distances himself from alleged fraud case involving Godfather Kofi Boat