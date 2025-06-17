Black Sherif explains why he avoids singing about women and sex

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has revealed that he consciously avoids singing about women and sex, as he believes his music should carry more profound and impactful messages.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Second Sermon and Soja hitmaker shared that his songs are a direct reflection of his thoughts and life experiences. He chooses to centre his music on themes that motivate, educate and resonate deeply with his listeners.

READ MORE: Top 10 countries that accept international students easily

I don’t write songs about women or sex because I have more important things to say. My goal is to connect with people through messages they can relate to—real-life struggles, sacrifices, dreams and victories. I believe that’s the kind of music that stands the test of time

Black Sherif

Black Sherif stressed that his songwriting is intentional and that he prioritises authenticity over following trends.

READ MORE: 10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana

When I sit down to write, I’m deliberate about the messages I want to convey. I don’t compromise my artistic integrity for temporary fame. That’s what drives me to keep pushing the boundaries of my art and staying true to myself

Beyond his lyrical approach, Black Sherif continues to make waves globally. He was nominated for the 2025 BET Award for Best International Act, joining a distinguished list that included Any Gabrielly (Brazil), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Basky (UK), Ezra Collective (UK), and Joé Dwèt Filé (France).

READ MORE: Medikal responds to backlash over alleged inappropriate incident with female student

Black Sherif