Medikal responds to backlash over alleged inappropriate incident with female student

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in showbiz as Medikal, has responded to public backlash following a controversial moment with a female student during a live music event on Saturday, 14 June 2025.

The La Hustle hitmaker has been accused by sections of the public of allegedly harassing a University of Ghana student during an on-stage interaction. The incident, captured in a widely circulated video, sparked outrage on social media and prompted calls for accountability.

Addressing the issue in a video shared online, Medikal firmly denied any inappropriate conduct. He explained that the encounter was his first time meeting the student and that he had initially invited her on stage for a brief dance session.

I invited one of my fans on stage and wanted to dance with her, but I found out she had a boyfriend, so I had to respect that and let her go

Medikal further explained that during a hug, his hand accidentally touched the young woman’s backside, but insisted the gesture was unintentional.

When I called her to come on stage, I wasn’t even looking, and my hand fell somewhere unintentionally when I was hugging her. A lot of people are reading different meanings into it

The rapper cautioned his critics against labelling the incident as harassment, stressing that he holds deep respect for all individuals, regardless of gender. He reaffirmed that there was no deliberate misconduct on his part.

This clarification follows the public backlash after the incident took place during Medikal’s performance at the Evandy-Bani Hall Week celebration. The female student involved appeared visibly uncomfortable and covered her mouth with her hands after the on-stage interaction, intensifying public concern.

Following the event, social media users were quick to react, with many accusing the rapper of inappropriate behaviour. Some users also called for legal consequences, while others defended Medikal’s explanation and urged caution in passing judgment.

The controversy has reignited conversations around artist-fan interactions and consent during public performances.

