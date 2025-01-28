Nigerian man exposes alleged harassment by Ghana Police officers (Video)

A man claiming to be Nigerian has shared a video online, alleging harassment by personnel of the Ghana Police Service in an unidentified location. The footage, which has since sparked online conversations, shows two officers in Ghana Police Service uniforms questioning the young man during what they described as a routine patrol.

The first officer greeted the individual politely and inquired whether he lived in the area. The young man explained that he was not a resident and was merely in the location for sightseeing. The second officer elaborated that their presence was part of a normal stop-and-search operation.

However, the situation escalated when the man demanded to see a search warrant, arguing that the officers had no legal grounds to search him without one. One officer responded, saying, “do I know you to go for a warrant to come and search you?”

The interaction became tense, with the young man insisting that their actions were unjustified. He revealed his nationality, stating he was Nigerian, and claimed that this often subjected him to harassment in Ghana.

After a brief standoff, one of the officers proceeded to take the man’s duffel bag and searched it. According to the young man, despite a significant amount of money being in the bag, nothing was taken by the officers.

Later in the interaction, the man claimed he was actually Ghanaian, explaining that he often pretends to be Nigerian to highlight the alleged discrimination Nigerians face in Ghana.