Two alleged car thieves escape mob justice after police intervention

Two alleged car thieves narrowly escaped mob justice after being apprehended in a dramatic hot chase at Ablekuma.

The suspects had attempted to steal a Toyota Vitz with registration number GR 2628-24 but were caught by an angry mob at Amasaman 3 Junction.

The situation escalated as the mob began beating the suspects, leaving them with visible injuries. However, a police officer intervened just in time to prevent further harm.

In a 25-second video circulating online, one of the suspects is seen questioning the mob’s actions, while the other clings tightly to the leg of the police officer for protection.

Public Reactions

The incident has sparked divided opinions among netizens. While many expressed little sympathy for the suspects, some encouraged their imprisonment, criticising their dishonesty and the act of taking away what someone else had worked hard for.