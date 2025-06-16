Afua Asantewaa’s husband flies to US to meet her after she complained of long-distance

Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has joyfully reunited with her husband, sports journalist Kofi Aduonum, following a widely circulated video in which she opened up about the emotional strain of long-distance relationships.

Kofi Aduonum arrived in Canada on 15 June 2025 to join his wife and their three children for the Father’s Day celebrations. The touching reunion brought smiles to the family, who had been separated by borders and professional commitments.

Afua Asantewaa, Chief Executive Officer of the GOWA Awards and known for her two attempts at breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest singathon, looked radiant in a stylish green two-piece outfit, complemented by her short natural hairstyle. Her children were also dressed impeccably in coordinated ensembles and smart sneakers as they warmly embraced their father.

Mr Aduonum kept things simple yet sharp in a blue T-shirt paired with denim jeans, creating a perfect look for their family photoshoot in Toronto.

Now residing in the United States after her latest singathon record attempt, Afua recently shared a personal reflection on her experience living apart from her husband. In a video shared on Instagram on 10 June 2025, she revealed how the separation had shifted her beliefs about long-distance relationships.

I used to think long-distance relationships were sustainable, but living apart has changed my perspective. It’s not as easy as I imagined

The heartfelt reunion and candid confession have resonated with many fans, highlighting both the challenges and rewards of love across continents.