Actor on ‘The Oval’ TV series sues Tyler Perry for sexual assault and harassment

Tyler Perry is currently facing allegations of sexual assault, stemming from a lawsuit filed by Derek Dixon, an actor featured in his long-running television programme, The Oval. Perry's representatives have dismissed these claims, labelling them a "scam."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Dixon claims that he and Perry first met at an event in 2019. Dixon states that Tyler picked him out of the crowd and asked for his phone number, suggesting he might have a role for him. Subsequently, Perry offered Dixon a minor role in two episodes of a show titled Ruthless.

In January 2020, Dixon alleges that Perry invited him to his Atlanta residence.Dixon accepted the invitation, hoping to foster a friendship that could lead to further acting opportunities. However, the lawsuit claims that Dixon consumed too much alcohol during his visit and ended up sleeping in a guest room. Dixon states that Perry got into the bed with him, and started touching his thighs. Despite Dixon's rejection of these advances that night, he claims Perry remained interested.

Shortly thereafter, Dixon secured the role of Dale in The Oval, a significant career advancement. However, around this time, Dixon alleges that Perry began sending him sexually suggestive text messages. These allegedly included enquiries about Dixon's sexual preferences and a declaration from Perry that he has sex with men. Dixon also notes that his character, Dale, was written as a gay, homeless, and desperate shop assistant who resorted to sleeping with other characters for accommodation. Dixon claims this mirrored exactly what Perry had expressed he sought in a real-life sexual partner: someone who would be loyal and dependent on him.

Dixon asserts that he feared his career would be jeopardised if he outright rejected Perry. Instead, he claims he told Perry he was simply not the sexual type, but he remained constantly terrified of losing his job if he reported sexual harassment.

Later in 2020, Dixon claims Perry again invited him to Atlanta, where the situation allegedly took a dark turn. Dixon states that Perry greeted him warmly but quickly initiated a sexually charged conversation, asking if he likes it rough in bed. Dixon further alleges that Perry then grabbed Derek by the throat while saying, ‘Look how excited you just got.’ Dixon states he pushed Perry away, bringing an end to that alleged incident.

The lawsuit includes years of text messages purportedly exchanged between the two men. Most of the messages allegedly sent by Perry are sexually explicit. One such message reportedly reads: No straight man would be going on walks with you or cooking dinner for you unless they wanted to f** you. I would f*** you*.

The most severe incident allegedly occurred in June 2021, once again at Perry's Atlanta home. Dixon was staying in the guest house, clad only in his underwear, when he claims Perry entered to give him a goodnight hug. Dixon alleges that Perry yanked down his underwear, groped his bottom and said, ‘Relax and just let it happen’ and assured him it wasn’t going to hurt. Dixon states he managed to deflect this advance by changing the subject.

According to the lawsuit, Dixon finally lodged a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June 2024, after which he resigned from The Oval, stating he could no longer tolerate the alleged sexual harassment.

Dixon is suing Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry Studios for quid pro quo and workplace sexual harassment, as well as sexual assault and battery. He is seeking £260 million in damages.