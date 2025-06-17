Yvonne Nelson, Lil Win and other celebrities who are giving back by running schools

It's truly encouraging to observe how a number of Ghanaian celebrities have diversified their investments, channelling significant resources into the education sector, which has subsequently yielded impressive returns.

Education has emerged as a particularly favoured area for these public figures, with many successfully establishing schools across the country that are now highly competitive within their respective communities.

Globally, entertainment personalities frequently venture into various business enterprises as a means of investment and to cultivate additional income streams; Ghana is certainly no exception to this trend. Numerous stars here have invested in a wide array of sectors, ranging from cosmetics and beauty to the construction industry. However, it is the education sector that has recently witnessed a marked increase in investment from Ghanaian celebrities, with several of them having founded thriving educational institutions.

Here is a closer look at five prominent figures who have successfully established educational institutions:

1. Yvonne Nelson

The acclaimed actress, renowned for her captivating screen performances, has successfully established a highly reputable educational institution known as Just Like Mama School. This early childhood facility, situated in East Legon Hills, caters for children aged between three months and six years.

Since its inauguration in 2018, the school has garnered considerable recognition for its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality education. Notably, Island Frimpong, the daughter of fellow celebrities Medikal and Fella Makafui, is one of the school’s pupils. Furthermore, the child of actress Real Warri visited the school and praised its facilities, while actor Majid Michel was reportedly taken aback after visiting the school.

2. Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win)

The popular comedian, Kumawood actor, and singer ventured into the education sector by opening Great Minds International School in September 2018. Located in Ahenkro, near Offinso in the Ashanti Region, the school offers a comprehensive range of academic programmes, from preschool to junior high school. Over the past seven years, the institution has experienced substantial growth, with its inaugural cohort of Junior High School (JHS) graduates recently sitting their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

3.Ja Rule

The American-Ghanaian rapper and singer, Ja Rule, officially inaugurated the Nuaso Anglican Basic School in the Eastern Region in April 2025. This project was a collaborative effort with Pencils of Promise, a non-profit organisation dedicated to constructing schools in developing nations. The initiative involved the construction of a new six-unit classroom block, replacing a dilapidated existing structure. This new facility has eliminated the necessity for a shift system, enabling all students to attend classes simultaneously and fostering a more conducive learning environment.

4.Michael Blackson

The American comedian and actor, Michael Blackson, established The Michael Blackson Academy on 10 January 2023 in his hometown of Nsaba, a community located in Ghana's Central Region. The academy provides classes from kindergarten to Primary 3 and offers free uniforms to students upon enrolment. The school’s primary objective is to ensure that everyone has access to education, irrespective of their financial circumstances. The Michael Blackson Academy is a tuition-free institution founded by Michael Blackson with the aim of providing children from underprivileged backgrounds with access to quality education and opportunities for leadership development.

5.Nii Odartey Lamptey

The former Black Stars footballer and Aston Villa forward, Nii Odartey Lamptey, established Glow-lamp International School in 2004, situated on Spintex Road in Accra. The school has since evolved into a prestigious institution that provides a supportive learning environment where students can flourish.

Lamptey’s investment in education also became a significant point during his high-profile divorce proceedings, when his ex-wife, Gloria Lamptey, who had been acting as the school's proprietress, sought to claim a 50% share of the school but was ultimately denied by the court.