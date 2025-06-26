Club World Cup: Disappointment as African teams fail to qualify for next round

In a disheartening turn for African football, none of the continent’s four representatives – Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Esperance Tunis (Tunisia), and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) – progressed to the Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup held in the United States.

The expanded 32-team tournament, running from June 14 to July 13, saw African clubs struggle against global powerhouses.

Group stage struggles: African teams’ results

The 2025 Club World Cup group stage proved a formidable challenge for Africa’s representatives. Here’s how each team performed:

Al Ahly (Egypt – Group A)

Africa’s most decorated club entered the tournament with high hopes but failed to deliver. Al Ahly opened with a goalless draw against Inter Miami, followed by a 2-0 defeat to Palmeiras and a dramatic 4-4 draw with FC Porto.

Despite glimpses of attacking brilliance, especially in the Porto game, defensive lapses proved costly.

The Egyptian giants finished bottom of their group with just two points, extending their Club World Cup loss tally to 15—the highest in the competition’s history.

While they earned $9.5 million for participation, their early exit was a blow to their reputation.

Esperance Tunis (Tunisia – Group D)

Esperance managed a narrow 1-0 win over Los Angeles FC, thanks to a standout performance from goalkeeper Bechir Ben Saïd, but it wasn’t enough.

Heavy defeats to Flamengo (2-0) and Chelsea (3-0) left them third in their group with three points.

While the win brought in an extra $2 million on top of their participation fee, Esperance’s inability to match the intensity and depth of elite sides highlighted tactical and structural limitations.

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco – Group G)

Drawn into a tough group with Manchester City and Juventus, Wydad’s campaign ended without a single point. They lost 2-0 to City and 4-1 to Juventus, despite showing flashes of resilience.

Thembinkosi Lorch scored Wydad’s only goal of the tournament, becoming the first Moroccan player to net against the Italian giants.

However, the financial reward of $9.5 million in participation fees couldn’t mask their competitive shortcomings.

In spite of Lucas Ribeiro’s standout performances, the team fell short of progression.

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa, Group F)

Africa’s last hope, Sundowns, winners of the 2016 CAF Champions League, finished third in Group F with four points.

They started brightly with a 1-0 win over Ulsan HD, earning $2 million, but a 4-3 thriller loss to Borussia Dortmund and a 0-0 draw against Fluminense ended their campaign.

Despite Lucas Ribeiro’s standout performances, Sundowns’ failure to secure a crucial win against Fluminense cost them progression.

Their $12.5 million total prize money was the highest among African teams, but it couldn’t mask the disappointment.

Across 12 group stage matches, African teams recorded 2 wins, 3 draws, and 7 losses, with Sundowns and Esperance securing the only victories.

The collective prize money, exceeding $45 million for participation and wins, offered financial rewards, but the lack of competitive success stung deeply.

African Teams at a Glance: Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage

Total Matches Played: 12

Wins: 2 (Sundowns, Esperance)

Draws: 3

Losses: 7

Total Points Earned: 9

Combined Prize Money: Over $45 million

Historical Context: African Clubs in the Club World Cup

African clubs have a mixed history in the FIFA Club World Cup, with rare moments of glory overshadowed by consistent struggles.

Al Ahly, the continent’s most frequent participant, has competed in nine editions, securing four bronze medals (2006, 2012, 2020, 2021) but also holding the record for most defeats (15).

Their best finish was third place, a feat unmatched by other African sides except TP Mazembe, who reached the 2010 final.

Wydad Casablanca, appearing in their third Club World Cup, has yet to advance beyond the group stage, while Esperance’s fourth appearance yielded no knockout berths.

Mamelodi Sundowns, in their second outing, showed promise but couldn’t replicate their 2016 quarter-final run.

Historically, African teams have struggled against European and South American giants, with only Mazembe (2010) and Raja Casablanca (2013) reaching the final.