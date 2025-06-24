Club World Cup: Messi-led Inter Miami set up PSG clash after draw with Palmeiras

Inter Miami relinquished their opportunity to claim the Group A summit following a dramatic late equaliser against Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras in the Club World Cup competition.

Lionel Messi's squad concluded the group stage in second position, thereby arranging a challenging Round of 16 encounter against UEFA Champions League victors Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Miami appeared destined to secure first place in Group A after establishing a comfortable two-goal advantage over Palmeiras during their decisive group fixture on Monday.

However, the Brazilian outfit orchestrated a remarkable late resurgence to salvage a 2-2 draw at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tadeo Allande provided Miami with an early breakthrough in the 16th minute before Luis Suarez extended their lead five minutes into the second half.

Despite Miami's promising position, Palmeiras demonstrated persistent attacking intent throughout the match, registering 22 goal attempts.

The Brazilian side's persistence ultimately proved rewarding through tactical substitutions, as Paulinho reduced the deficit in the 80th minute, followed by Mauricio's equalising strike seven minutes later to secure a crucial point.

This result marks a significant achievement for Miami, becoming the first Major League Soccer team to avoid defeat against South American opposition since D.C. United's draw with Universidad Catolica of Chile in the 2005 CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

Both teams concluded Group A with identical five-point tallies, though Palmeiras claimed the group leadership due to superior goal difference.

Consequently, Palmeiras will face Botafogo in the Round of 16, while Miami prepares for their encounter against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Other Group A game

In the group's other fixture, Porto and Al Ahly concluded their campaigns with an entertaining 4-4 stalemate, though victory for either side would have proven insufficient given the Miami-Palmeiras result.

Al Ahly entered halftime with a 2-1 advantage before Porto responded with three goals within a three-minute second-half sequence.