Break U.S. laws and risk deportation, visa ban - Embassy warns Ghanaians

The United States Embassy in Ghana has delivered a comprehensive advisory to visa holders, emphasising the severe consequences that may result from violating American laws, including potential visa revocation, deportation, and permanent disqualification from future U.S. travel privileges.
Through an official statement published on its Facebook platform today, the diplomatic mission underscored the gravity of legal compliance for individuals holding U.S. visas.
Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your visa
The embassy declared in its announcement.
The embassy elaborated on potential repercussions, stating,
If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas.
The advisory concluded with an emphatic declaration regarding the nature of visa privileges:
Follow the rules and don't jeopardise your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right.
This warning emerges during a period of intensified monitoring of visa compliance and strengthened immigration enforcement measures across the United States.
Recent governmental data reveals an upward trend in visa cancellations attributed to criminal activities, unauthorised extensions of stay, or fraudulent application submissions.
The embassy's communication, accompanied by the hashtag #RespectVisaRules, functions as a preventive measure targeting travellers who may underestimate the rigorous implementation of U.S. immigration legislation.
Current U.S. immigration protocols stipulate that visa holders convicted of criminal offences regardless of severity face immediate deportation risks and potential lifetime prohibitions from re-entering the country.
The diplomatic mission emphasised the importance of adhering to all federal, state, and local regulations, encompassing traffic violations and immigration requirements.
Enhanced social media scrutiny for student visas
In a related development, the U.S. State Department announced last week its intention to incorporate online presence evaluation into the selection criteria for F, J, and M nonimmigrant visas, which encompass international student and visiting scholar categories.
Applicants are now required to maintain public social media profiles during the application process.
These enhanced guidelines will affect all F visa applicants, primarily utilised by academic students, as well as M visa candidates seeking vocational education and J visa holders participating in exchange programmes, according to State Department representatives.
The department indicated that applicants maintaining private social media accounts may be perceived as attempting to conceal their online activities, potentially impacting their visa eligibility assessment.