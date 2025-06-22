Ghana Security Services donate GH₵1 million to MahamaCares Fund to fight chronic diseases

In a remarkable display of unity and compassion, Ghana’s security service personnel have contributed GHS 1 million to the Ghana Medical Trust (MahamaCares) Fund, a health-focused initiative championed by President John Dramani Mahama.

The donation was made collectively by the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Narcotics Control Commission, Ghana Refugee Board, National Peace Council, National Identification Authority, and the Gaming Commission.

Announcing the generous donation on his official Facebook page, President Mahama expressed his appreciation to the various institutions, describing the contribution as a "commendable, patriotic, and compassionate gesture".

Thank you to our dedicated security service personnel for donating GHS 1 million to the Ghana Medical Trust (MahamaCares) Fund. This is a commendable, patriotic, and compassionate gesture from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, NADMO, Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Narcotics Control Commission, Ghana Refugee Board, National Peace Council, National Identification Authority, and the Gaming Commission

Mahama stated.

The MahamaCares Fund is a strategic health initiative that aims to provide financial support to individuals suffering from life-threatening non-communicable diseases such as cancer, stroke, diabetes, and kidney failure.

These conditions contribute to more than 40% of mortality rates in the country, placing enormous emotional and financial strain on families.

Mahama lauded the gesture during the formal presentation of the donation, emphasizing the expanded role that security services are playing in national development beyond their primary duties.

As I said during the presentation, ‘You have the mandate to protect us and make us safe, and you've extended that mandate to not only keeping us safe but keeping us well and alive.

He further stressed the significance of such collective efforts in addressing Ghana’s healthcare burden and ensuring that more citizens have access to treatment and support.

Non-communicable diseases like kidney failure, cancer, stroke, and diabetes account for over 40% of mortality in Ghana. MahamaCares is a vital initiative that provides financial assistance to those battling these chronic conditions and ensures access to the care they need.

The donation also follows an earlier contribution made by the military high command, signalling strong cross-sector support for the MahamaCares initiative.

“Your support, following on the earlier donation to the fund by the military high command, will make a significant difference in the lives of many Ghanaians,”

the president added.