We're wasting time, resources in fight against galamsey - Former NPP MP

Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey, has voiced profound dissatisfaction with the government's strategy toward combating illegal mining activities, commonly referred to as galamsey, characterising current efforts as both ineffective and pointless.

The former legislator argued that ongoing discussions and initiatives should cease, asserting that the nation is squandering valuable resources in attempting to address the persistent challenge.

In an interview with Adom TV, Nii Narh Nartey alleged that the government demonstrates insufficient political commitment to tackle the environmental crisis decisively.

We should stop talking about it; we are wasting our time and energy because we can't fight galamsey.

He declared bluntly.

The former MP directed sharp criticism toward the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the governing party of retreating from campaign commitments concerning galamsey eradication.

He highlighted the apparent disconnect between the party's pre-election rhetoric and post-election implementation, particularly regarding their ambitious timeline for addressing illegal mining operations.

According to Nii Narh Nartey, the NDC's initial pledge to eliminate galamsey within one week of taking office has proven unattainable.

The energy with which the NDC spoke against galamsey before the elections has completely changed. What happened to their promise of providing alternative jobs to galamsey operators?

He questioned critically.

The former parliamentarian issued a direct challenge to President John Mahama, demanding more assertive leadership if genuine commitment exists toward resolving the illegal mining crisis.

If Mahama truly has the people of this country at heart and claims he can handle galamsey, then he could have called for a state of emergency to address the issue