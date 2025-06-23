Accra businessman donates GH¢15,000 to elderly volunteer street sweeper [Video]

In a remarkable display of community spirit and generosity, Accra-based businessman and auto dealer Horic Ampofo has presented a substantial donation of GH¢15,000 to an elderly volunteer street sweeper he encountered earlier this year along the Ayi Mensah-Peduase stretch.

The heartwarming story began when Ampofo first met the dedicated elderly citizen who had been voluntarily maintaining cleanliness along the busy road corridor without any formal compensation.

Moved by the man's selfless commitment to community service, Ampofo initially pledged to provide monthly support of GH¢1,000 to acknowledge and sustain his valuable contribution to keeping the area clean.

However, the arrangement took an inspiring turn when the elderly volunteer approached Ampofo with a specific request.

Rather than continuing with the monthly payments, he asked for a lump sum that would enable him to establish his own small business venture.

Recognising the man's entrepreneurial aspirations and desire for financial independence, Ampofo readily agreed to modify their arrangement.

In a video that has surfaced online, the businessman fulfilled his commitment by presenting the full GH¢15,000 to the elderly sweeper, providing him with the capital needed to launch his business endeavour.

This gesture not only demonstrates Ampofo's personal generosity but also highlights the transformative power of recognising and supporting everyday heroes who contribute to their communities without seeking recognition.

The donation represents more than financial assistance; it embodies the principle of empowering individuals to create sustainable livelihoods while honouring their service to society.

Ampofo's actions serve as an exemplary model of how successful business leaders can make meaningful impacts in their communities by supporting those who dedicate themselves to public service, regardless of formal employment status.