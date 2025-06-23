Club officials know hooligans causing trouble in Ghanaian football - Eric Alagidede

Former General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, has made bold assertions regarding football administrators' awareness of individuals responsible for hooliganism at league venues across the country.

While hooliganism has historically been associated with the sport, Ghanaian football has experienced a notable surge in violent incidents at league centres in recent periods.

During an appearance on JoyFM's SMS morning show, responding to JoySports' documentary examining football-related violence, Alagidede contended that numerous club executives possess full knowledge of individuals who consistently provoke disturbances yet frequently neglect to take appropriate action.

There is no football administrator who does not know the troublemakers at their venues, and I say this on authority.

Alagidede stated categorically.

The former administrator further emphasised that officials are well-acquainted with those who create difficulties for visiting teams and their supporters.

They know the people who create problems for visiting teams and the fans who come to watch the game at their venues

Alagidede maintains that meaningful progress toward sanitising Ghana football will remain elusive until club administrators acknowledge their responsibility and ensure proper enforcement of existing regulations.

The administrators need to accept some level of responsibility and make sure they allow the laws [for sanctioning hooligans] to work,"

Violence deters corporate investment

Meanwhile, former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi has contributed to the discourse, highlighting the detrimental impact of violence on commercial partnerships.

According to Nyantakyi, when violent behaviour dominates football-related discussions, it creates significant barriers to attracting sponsors.

A lot of people don't want to associate themselves with bad brands tainted with violence and illegality.

Nyantakyi explained, emphasising that

Violence has no place at all in the game.