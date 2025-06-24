How a young KATH doctor allegedly left man 'paralysed' after a medical procedure [Video]

A young patient has disclosed a distressing medical experience following what he describes as a standard procedure at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ghana, which allegedly resulted in severe mobility impairment and persistent pain.

The individual explained that his ordeal commenced when a junior medical practitioner at the healthcare facility requested that he remove his clothing to facilitate blood collection.

Acting in good faith and trusting the medical professional's instructions, he complied with the request. However, following the second blood draw, he began experiencing abnormal discomfort in his lower extremity.

I started feeling sharp pain in my right leg. By the time I was discharged, I could barely walk. When I got home, I couldn't even stand on my right leg. The pain was unbearable.

He detailed in a video statement circulated on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Concerned about his deteriorating condition, the patient's family attempted to contact the attending physician for clarification and assistance.

Their efforts were met with unexpected hostility, as the medical practitioner allegedly refused accountability and responded inappropriately to their enquiries.

Whenever we call him, he insults us. Eventually, he told us he was only doing his attachment at KATH and had since left. He said the doctors at the hospital would continue taking care of me

The patient disclosed.

As his medical condition continued to decline, his mother expedited his return to the hospital facility.

Subsequent medical evaluation, including radiographic imaging, revealed significant complications that may have originated during the initial procedure.

Medical professionals determined that the patient had sustained damage to his hip bone structure.

The doctors said the bone in my hip is damaged. They explained that I will need a hip bone replacement surgery. But the surgery is very expensive, and my family does not have the money. For now, they've given me painkillers, but the pain is still there, and I can't do anything for myself

The case raises serious questions about medical procedures, patient safety protocols, and accountability within the healthcare system.