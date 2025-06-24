Hearts of Oak re-appoint 'sacked' Ouattara as special advisor to the board

Accra Hearts of Oak have restructured their technical leadership by reassigning Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara from his head coaching position to serve as a special advisor to the club's Board of Directors.

Ouattara assumed coaching responsibilities during the midpoint of the 2023-2024 season, successfully steering the team away from relegation in a dramatic final-day escape.

Under his guidance, the Phobians achieved a commendable top-four finish in the recently concluded campaign.

Despite this respectable league performance, the club's hierarchy determined that his tenure fell short of expectations, primarily due to the absence of silverware during his time in charge.

The club has now repositioned the experienced coach in a strategic capacity, where he will undertake specialised assignments and contribute to long-term planning initiatives.

This transition reflects the organisation's intention to retain Ouattara's expertise while pursuing a different tactical direction on the field.

The club announced in an official communication on June 24, 2025.

The statement continued:

The Board conveys its congratulations to Aboubakar Ouattara in his new role and looks forward to a good collaboration to move the club to new heights.

New leadership under Didi Dramani

In a parallel development, Hearts of Oak have confirmed the appointment of former Asante Kotoko head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as their new technical leader, securing his services through a two-year contractual agreement.

Dramani faces an immediate challenge as he prepares the squad for the highly anticipated 2025 President's Cup encounter against traditional rivals Asante Kotoko.

The prestigious fixture is scheduled for July 6, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, providing the new coach with an early opportunity to demonstrate his tactical philosophy and establish his credentials with the Hearts faithful.