A Ghanaian club owner was among the three suspects extradicted to the United States of America (USA) as part of a major cybercrime investigation involving alleged fraud worth over $100 million.

Ahmed, known as "Pascal" or "Agony," owns PAC Academy in the Ashanti Region and arrived in the United States on August 7, 2025, alongside two other Ghanaian nationals to face federal charges over an international romance scam and business email fraud ring.

The 40-year-old football club owner is accused of being a senior leader in a Ghana-based criminal network that targeted elderly Americans and businesses across the country. His arrest has reportedly left the future of the football academy in limbo.

Charges against suspects

Ahmed faces serious charges including wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to receive stolen money, and receipt of stolen money. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 75 years in prison.

The alleged scam involved creating fake romantic relationships with elderly victims before persuading them to send money or help launder funds.

The network also tricked companies into transferring money through business email compromise schemes. U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton explained:

As alleged, Isaac Oduro Boateng, Inusah Ahmed, Derrick van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare led and participated in an international fraud ring that engaged in a massive conspiracy to defraud vulnerable people and steal from businesses.

Also extradited were Isaac Oduro Boateng (36), known as "Kofi Boat," and Derrick Van Yeboah (40), known as "Van." A fourth suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare (39), remains at large.

The case has devastated young players at PAC Academy who viewed the club as their pathway to professional football careers.

Without immediate intervention, the academy appears destined for complete shutdown, serving as a stark reminder of how alleged criminal activities can destroy legitimate sporting enterprises.