Police arrest boyfriend of schoolgirl found dead in a stream at Tomefa

Police at Tomefa in the Ga South Municipality have detained the boyfriend of a schoolgirl whose lifeless body was discovered in a stream late Monday night, intensifying investigations into a tragic incident that has left the community in shock.

The deceased, identified as Gloria Segoe, was found by personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) during a late-night rescue operation in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the GNFS revealed that they received a distress call around 10:02 p.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025, reporting a missing person near a water body in Kasoa.

A team was immediately dispatched to the scene, and after a 40-minute search, the girl's body was retrieved at approximately 10:42 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that Gloria had gone to the area to visit her boyfriend. However, the exact circumstances leading to her death remain unclear.

The body has been handed over to the Ghana Police Service, which has since launched a full-scale investigation.

As part of the ongoing probe, the alleged boyfriend is currently in custody and assisting with police enquiries.

Authorities are urging members of the public to provide any information that could help clarify the events leading to the young girl's death.

What must be done

The Ghana Police Service must conduct a detailed and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gloria's death.

Forensic evidence, autopsy results, eyewitness accounts, and statements from the boyfriend and other associates must be carefully reviewed.