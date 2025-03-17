KNUST Murder: Family weeps bitterly as court remands prime suspect again (video)

21-year-old Daniel Tuffour, the prime suspect in the alleged murder of a final-year female student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been remanded in prison custody for the second time.

The suspect was first arraigned before the Asafo Circuit Court on 28th February, where he was remanded to allow further investigations.

Court Extends Remand

During his second court appearance at the Prempeh Assembly Hall District Court in Kumasi on 17th March 2025, prosecutors requested an extension of his remand, stating that the case docket had been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Office for further review and advice.

The court granted the request and adjourned the case to 1st April 2025, by which time the Attorney-General is expected to make a decision.

Outside the courtroom, a somber atmosphere prevailed as grieving family members of the deceased struggled to contain their emotions.

Some broke down in tears, visibly distraught as they watched the suspect arrive under tight security.

Background

The Ghana Police Service confirmed Daniel Tuffour’s arrest on 27th February, following preliminary investigations.

According to the police, the victim, Yabane Deladem Aku, was found unresponsive behind the Central Laboratory on the KNUST campus in the early hours of the day.

Medical personnel from KNUST Hospital pronounced her dead at the scene, after which her body was transported to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.