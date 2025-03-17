GH₵20 million worth of opioids seized at Tema Port (video)

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted 736 cartons of opioids worth GH₵20 million at Tema Port.

The drugs were reportedly being smuggled to Niger. The intercepted items include:

Rahol Tapentadol 250 mg – 26 cartons

Tafradol Tapentadol 120 mg – 160 cartons

Timaking Tapentadol 120 mg – 40 cartons

Loperamide 2 mg – 190 cartons

Chlorpheniramine Maleate – 320 cartons

Health Minister Vows Crackdown on Illegal Drug Trade

Speaking to the media on Monday March 17, Minister of Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating the illegal drug trade.

He stressed that Ghana does not permit drug transportation through land borders and called on authorities to seize any drugs found in such circumstances.

Per our laws, there are only two designated areas for the import and export of medication or drugs—Tema Port and Kotoka International Airport. Drugs are not imported through our land borders.

I encourage all stakeholders and security agencies to confiscate any drugs, even if it is paracetamol if they are being transported through our land borders.

The minister further emphasised President John Mahama’s strong stance on tackling drug smuggling and urged all stakeholders to support the fight against illicit pharmaceuticals.

BBC Exposé on Illegal Opioid Trade

This seizure comes amid intensified government efforts to crack down on drug trafficking following a BBC investigation into the illegal manufacture and export of opioids to West Africa.