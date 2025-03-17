GPRTU, Spare parts dealers clash with Alliance of Drivers over transport fare hike

Driver unions in the country are divided over a proposed increase in transport fares. The move was first announced by a group calling itself the Alliance of Drivers Ghana, which plans to raise fares by 20%, effective Monday, 17th March.

The group cited economic factors, including rising fuel prices, escalating engine oil costs, and increasing vehicle spare parts prices, as reasons for the increment.

In an interview with Citi News, the group’s National Public Relations Officer, Kwaku Boateng, accused the government of failing to cushion Ghanaians despite months of economic hardship.

He stated:

The 2025 budget was presented, yet we heard nothing about tariff reductions, while the Finance Minister spoke all day.

We are increasing our fares by 20%, and we appeal to our passengers to understand because the prices of engine oil and spare parts have all risen.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association have both rejected the proposed fare hike.

A statement signed by the Director of Communication for the Spare Parts Dealers Association described the claim of rising spare parts prices as “false and misleading,” urging the public to disregard it.

Similarly, in an interview with Pulse News, the Public Relations Officer for GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Moro, dismissed the fare increment, calling it politically motivated.

Meanwhile, commuters remain uncertain amid the ongoing disagreement between transport unions over the proposed fare hike.

In a related development, VIP JEOUN Transport has announced its own fare increment, set to take effect from Tuesday, 18th March 2025.