‘Cancel or review free SHS if challenges persist’ – Otumfuo urges government

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised the government to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy if the challenges associated with its implementation persist.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Minister of Education on Friday, 14th March, the Asantehene acknowledged the ongoing difficulties affecting the policy.

These include food shortages, inadequate accommodation, and inconsistent academic calendars, which continue to hamper the programme’s effectiveness.

He questioned the feasibility of continuing the initiative without addressing these challenges, stating:

If students are enrolled under the Free SHS policy but are not provided with meals due to food shortages, face accommodation challenges, and are forced to vacate school after only a few days, then it would be better to cancel the policy. Alternatively, it can be reviewed to allow those who can afford it to contribute to the cost.

In response, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, reassured the Asantehene that the government remains committed to resolving the issues. He noted that discussions were ongoing to enhance the policy’s effectiveness and ensure that students receive the full benefits of free education.

This advice from Otumfuo comes after the government recently announced an allocation of GH₵3.5 billion to the Free SHS programme in an effort to address its challenges.

Presenting the 2025 Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, 11th March, the Minister stated that the John Mahama-led administration has taken steps to secure funding for the policy by uncapping the GETFund.

Meanwhile, other key stakeholders in the education sector, including teacher unions and civil society organisations, have also called for a review of the policy.