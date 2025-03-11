Gh₵ 3.5 billion budgeted for free Senior High School programme – Ato Forson

The Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that the government has allocated GH₵ 3.5 billion for the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Presenting the 2025 Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, 11th March, the Minister noted that the John Mahama-led administration has addressed funding concerns for the policy by uncapping the GETFund.

He stated:

President John Dramani Mahama has resolved the funding challenges by uncapping the GETFund. Mr Speaker, this ensures dedicated funding for the full financing of free senior secondary school education and free tertiary education for persons with disabilities.

He further added:

Mr Speaker, this year, the budget for the Free Senior Secondary School Education Programme is GH₵ 3.5 billion. By uncapping the GETFund, we will be making an additional GH₵ 4.1 billion available specifically for financing free secondary education and other related expenditures.

In his address, the Finance Minister also announced an allocation of GH₵ 292.4 million to commence the distribution of free sanitary pads to female students in primary and secondary schools.

Additionally, he revealed that GH₵ 242.5 million has been budgeted to support victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, while GH₵ 200 million has been allocated to assist victims of the recent tidal wave disaster that displaced residents in the Ketu South Constituency.