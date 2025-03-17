We'll let Interpol arrest Ofori-Atta if he fails to appear on agreed date - OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has warned that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will be placed on its wanted list again if he fails to appear before the office on 2nd June.

This follows a lawsuit filed by Mr Ofori-Atta against the OSP, arguing that the initial declaration violated his reputation and personal rights.

The lawsuit, lodged at the Accra High Court on 13th March, seeks compensation and a ruling that the OSP infringed upon his fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, in its latest statement acknowledging the lawsuit, the OSP has reiterated its warning that the former minister must comply with the stipulated date or risk being re-entered on the wanted list.

The statement noted:

Mr Ofori-Atta formally requested the OSP to remove his name from the OSP’s list of wanted persons, assuring the OSP that he would make himself available for questioning on a definite date

The OSP, in good faith and based on Mr Ofori-Atta’s assurance, granted his request and removed his name from the OSP’s list of wanted persons, pending his personal attendance at the OSP on the agreed date.

It added:

If Mr Ofori-Atta fails to attend the OSP on the scheduled date, he shall be re-entered on the OSP’s list of wanted persons, and the OSP shall consider him a fugitive from justice. Consequently, the OSP will initiate the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice in his regard and begin extradition proceedings in any jurisdiction where he may be found.

The OSP’s statement concluded by affirming its unwavering commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring that Mr Ofori-Atta answers for his actions.

Background

It will be recalled that at a press conference on Wednesday, 12th February 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng declared Mr Ofori-Atta wanted for corruption and related offences linked to five questionable deals under the previous administration.

Mr Ofori-Atta was accused of causing financial loss to the state in five high-profile cases, including the controversial National Cathedral project, the ambulance spare parts deal, the GRA-SML contract, and the termination of a distribution loss reduction and network improvement project contract between ECG and Beijing Technology.