OSP drags 6 persons to court over payroll fraud and corruption

17 February 2025 at 9:54
  • Maxwell Nyagamago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed charges against six individuals at the Tamale High Court in the Northern Region for corruption and corruption-related offences, including payroll fraud.

The accused persons—Yakubu Tahidu, Abdulai Abukari Sadic, Sammy Suuk, Mohammed Yusif Jay, Stafford Korletey Azudey-Barres, and Osman Issahaku—are facing 17 counts of corruption, allegedly causing financial loss to the state.

This case stems from a referral by National Security, which alleged that Yakubu Tahidu, despite no longer being a teacher, continued to receive salaries while employed at another government agency. The remaining accused are alleged to have knowingly facilitated or failed to prevent the fraudulent payments.

A statement issued by the OSP on Monday, 17 February, outlined the offences of the accused as follows:

  • Yakubu Tahidu, formerly a teacher at Balogu M/A JHS, is accused of illegally receiving salaries after vacating his post to join the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

  • Abdulai Abukari Sadic, the Yendi Municipal IPPD Coordinator, and Sammy Suuk, a Schools Improvement Support Officer, are accused of facilitating salary validations for the first accused.

  • Mohammed Yusif Jay, the former headteacher of Balogu M/A JHS, allegedly validated the salaries despite being reassigned to another school.

  • Stafford Korletey Azudey-Barres, an Assistant Chief Accounts Technician at the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, is alleged to have aided the processing of fraudulent payments.

  • Osman Issahaku, the current headteacher of Balogu M/A JHS, is accused of continuing to validate the irregular payments.

The OSP further reaffirmed its commitment to investigating and prosecuting cases to safeguard public funds and uphold accountability.

