OSP drags 6 persons to court over payroll fraud and corruption

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed charges against six individuals at the Tamale High Court in the Northern Region for corruption and corruption-related offences, including payroll fraud.

The accused persons—Yakubu Tahidu, Abdulai Abukari Sadic, Sammy Suuk, Mohammed Yusif Jay, Stafford Korletey Azudey-Barres, and Osman Issahaku—are facing 17 counts of corruption, allegedly causing financial loss to the state.

This case stems from a referral by National Security, which alleged that Yakubu Tahidu, despite no longer being a teacher, continued to receive salaries while employed at another government agency. The remaining accused are alleged to have knowingly facilitated or failed to prevent the fraudulent payments.

A statement issued by the OSP on Monday, 17 February, outlined the offences of the accused as follows:

Yakubu Tahidu, formerly a teacher at Balogu M/A JHS, is accused of illegally receiving salaries after vacating his post to join the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

Abdulai Abukari Sadic, the Yendi Municipal IPPD Coordinator, and Sammy Suuk, a Schools Improvement Support Officer, are accused of facilitating salary validations for the first accused.

Mohammed Yusif Jay, the former headteacher of Balogu M/A JHS, allegedly validated the salaries despite being reassigned to another school.

Stafford Korletey Azudey-Barres, an Assistant Chief Accounts Technician at the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, is alleged to have aided the processing of fraudulent payments.

Osman Issahaku, the current headteacher of Balogu M/A JHS, is accused of continuing to validate the irregular payments.