Ofori-Atta sues OSP for unlawful fugitive declaration

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is suing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and its head, Kissi Agyebeng, over an allegedly unlawful declaration branding him a wanted person.

The lawsuit, lodged at the Accra High Court on 13 March, demands compensation and a ruling that the OSP violated his fundamental human rights.

The controversy stems from a 12 February announcement by the OSP, which labelled Mr Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice. The anti-corruption agency claimed the former minister had ignored multiple invitations to assist in an ongoing corruption probe, hindering their investigations.

However, Mr Ofori-Atta’s legal team argue that their client was not evading authorities but was instead grappling with serious health issues, including preparations for a critical medical procedure.

According to his lawyers, these health concerns were formally communicated to the OSP before the public declaration.

Although the OSP removed Mr Ofori-Atta’s name from its wanted list on 18 February, following assurances of his return to Ghana, his legal representatives claim damages incurred from the incident. They are citing harm to his reputation and ongoing stress, particularly as his details allegedly remain on the OSP’s website as a wanted individual.