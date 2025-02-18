Ken Ofori-Atta removed from wanted list; set to return soon – OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued an update regarding the declaration of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a fugitive.

According to the OSP, Mr Ofori-Atta is no longer considered a wanted person following communication from his lawyers, confirming a specific date for his return to Ghana after undergoing medical treatment in the United States.

The OSP had declared the former Finance Minister wanted for corruption and related offences linked to multiple questionable deals during a press conference on Wednesday, 12 February 2025.

Mr Ofori-Atta was accused of causing financial loss to the state in five high-profile cases, including the controversial National Cathedral project, the ambulance spare parts deal, the GRA-SML contract, and the termination of a distribution loss reduction and network improvement project contract between ECG and Beijing Technology.

Meanwhile, in the latest statement signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng and dated Tuesday, 18 February 2025, the OSP confirmed receipt of a letter from Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawyers, assuring his voluntary return.

On 18 February 2025, Mr Ofori-Atta transmitted a communication through his lawyers to the OSP, in which he stated a definite date for his voluntary return to the jurisdiction. This marks a significant shift from his previous stance of remaining outside the jurisdiction indefinitely.

The statement noted that the OSP had accepted the request and rescheduled Mr Ofori-Atta’s attendance for further action regarding the allegations against him.