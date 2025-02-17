The National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has vowed to ensure that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and other public officials from the previous administration are held accountable for their alleged corruption-related offences.

According to him, the current administration is committed to enforcing accountability and protecting the public purse.

In a widely circulated radio interview, Mr Nketia stated:

Wherever he is, he will be found and brought back to answer for his actions. Ken Ofori-Atta will return, despite his illness.

He added:

All of them must come and answer for their ‘sins’. If they do so, they are free, because we are determined to strictly enforce accountability—even for NDC appointees.

The NDC Chairman’s comments follow the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) declaration that Mr Ofori-Atta is wanted for corruption and related offences linked to multiple questionable deals during the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, addressed by the Special Prosecutor, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng.

The OSP has accused Mr Ofori-Atta of causing financial loss to the state in five high-profile cases, including the controversial National Cathedral project, the ambulance spare parts deal, the GRA-SML contract, and the termination of a distribution loss reduction and associated network improvement project contract between the ECG and Beijing Technology.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has revealed that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been left traumatised after being declared a fugitive by the OSP.