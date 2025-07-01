President Mahama urges Ghanaians to reject tribalism and religious extremism

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to be vigilant against the rising voices of tribalism, religious extremism, and political hostility.

According to him, safeguarding the nation’s cherished peace is essential to preventing instability and promoting unity.

Speaking at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving on Tuesday, 1st July, President Mahama expressed gratitude to God for protecting Ghana from insecurity and commended religious leaders for their continuous intercessory prayers on behalf of the country.

He stated:

My brothers and sisters in Christ, our nation Ghana is richly endowed with resources and natural beauty, and something even more precious — spiritual harmony and religious tolerance. In a world where faith can divide nations, our faith in Ghana unites us. In Ghana, churches and mosques do not compete for dominance. They coexist in mutual respect and dignity.

He added:

Our different traditions and backgrounds have not weakened us; they have strengthened our shared identity. This is a precious gift we must protect. Let us remain vigilant against the voices of tribalism, the voices of religious extremism, and the poison of political hostility.

He continued:

These are the seeds of division that must never be allowed to take root in our beloved nation. We must speak a language of peace, compassion, and mutual respect.

In his address, President Mahama also cautioned public officials against the pursuit of selfish interests while in office, stressing the importance of justice, integrity, and leadership grounded in divine wisdom.

Meanwhile, during the same event, the Founder and Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, called on the President to leave a lasting legacy in his final three years in office.