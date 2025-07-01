Prof. Gyampo responds to ‘sex-for-jobs’ allegations at shippers’ authority

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo, has officially responded to allegations that he recruited women in exchange for sexual favours.

According to him, the accusations are baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation.

His response comes after recent claims made by a member of the communications team of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah.

In an interview on New FM, Mr Gyewu-Appiah alleged that Prof. Gyampo had employed approximately 28 women in his office while dismissing staff affiliated with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He further claimed that the Authority, under Prof. Gyampo’s leadership, is sponsoring women’s programmes on the University of Ghana campus.

However, in a statement issued via social media on Tuesday, 1st July, Prof. Gyampo denied the allegations and clarified that he is not responsible for recruitment at the GSA. He stated:

I have not recruited 28 women and two men as alleged. I am not in charge of recruitment at my workplace. Recruitment over the years, I am told, has been conducted professionally by a private outsourced agency that follows a rigorous selection process.

He also addressed claims regarding excessive travel, writing:

Part of my work requires that I travel, and out of over 38 opportunities, I have only honoured four. These were with the express approval and permission of the Chief of Staff. Anyone can check the evidence.

He added:

I have never travelled First Class or Business Class. I remain the only CEO in Ghana who travels on an economy ticket. Again, the evidence of my boarding passes for all four trips is available.

Prof. Gyampo further disclosed plans to pursue legal action against those behind the accusations:

My lawyers, along with others I do not even know, have taken over the matter and will deal with the individuals behind these baseless allegations this week.