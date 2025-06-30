Pulse logo
Togo Protests: GLOSARGG demands urgent ECOWAS, AU intervention amid rising tensions

30 June 2025 at 13:21
Demonstrators engage police during a protest calling for President Faure Gnassingbe's resignation in Lome, Togo on June 26. (AP)
The Global Security for Africa Research and Good Governance (GLOSARGG) has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) to urgently intervene in the escalating crisis in Togo.

The appeal follows violent protests last week, during which at least seven people were reported dead and over 60 sustained multiple injuries. Demonstrators were demanding the immediate resignation of Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Ministers.

The protests, which took place from Thursday, 26 June to Saturday, 27 June, also highlighted concerns over the government’s alleged suppression of free speech, worsening economic hardship, and a recent constitutional amendment that strengthens President Gnassingbé’s powers and could potentially allow him to remain in office indefinitely.

Faure Gnassingbé has held power in Togo since May 2005, following the death of his father, long-serving President Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

In a statement dated Monday, 30 June, GLOSARGG condemned the escalating violence and reported attacks on protesters, warning that the situation could destabilise the wider West African sub-region.

The statement, signed by Executive Secretary Francis Ahovi, read:

The situation threatens to evolve into a full-scale internal conflict. Militarised repression, particularly when directed at largely peaceful demonstrators, creates an environment ripe for radicalisation. Trust in state institutions is weakening, especially among young people who feel excluded from national decision-making.

It continued:

Regionally, the instability could spill over into neighbouring Ghana, Benin, and Burkina Faso. Togo’s crisis risks becoming a corridor for arms trafficking, population displacement, and insurgent exploitation.

As part of efforts to de-escalate the situation, the group recommended the initiation of a transitional dialogue mediated by ECOWAS, the AU, and other neutral stakeholders.

It also called for the immediate deployment of an ECOWAS peace and governance monitoring mission, as well as the suspension of the ongoing constitutional review.

GLOSARGG further urged the Togolese government to lift current restrictions on the media and civil society organisations to uphold free speech and ensure transparency.

