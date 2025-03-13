Ken Ofori-Atta drags 2 senior police officers to court over raid on his residence

Former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has sued two senior police officers over the recent raid on his private residence in Labone.

In a writ filed at an Accra High Court on 10th March 2025, Mr Ofori-Atta accused the two senior officers—DSP Bismark Boakye Ansah and Chief Inspector Mensah—of aggravated damages and a breach of his right to privacy.

The former minister is, therefore, seeking the following declarations against the officers:

A declaration that the defendants' entry onto and search of the plaintiff's property, located at house number 25 Aborlebu CR, GL-041-2486, Labone, Accra, on 11th February 2025, was trespassory and a violation of the plaintiff's right to privacy.

Damages for trespass.

Aggravated damages for breach of privacy.

A perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, whether by themselves, agents, or assigns, from entering the plaintiff's property and/or further breaching his privacy or engaging in similar actions against him.

Costs.

The Raid

Approximately 12 National Security officers—one in a police uniform, four in military attire, and the rest in civilian clothing—stormed the former minister’s residence at labone, Accra, in the early hours of Tuesday, 11th February 2025.

The incident took place in the absence of Mr Ofori-Atta, who is currently receiving medical treatment in the United States.

Ken Ofori-Atta vs OSP

Ken Ofori-Atta has strongly defended his tenure as Ghana’s Finance Minister, insisting that all decisions taken during his term were in the best interests of the country.

His comments follow his recent designation as a wanted fugitive by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on 12th February 2025.