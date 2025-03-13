Franklin Cudjoe warns Mahama against politically-motivated removal of Dampare

The Founding President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has cautioned President John Mahama against terminating the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.
According to him, Dr Dampare has exhibited the utmost professionalism as head of the police, stating that he has “changed the face of policing” in the country.
His comment follows reports by Asaase Radio that the President has relieved Dr Dampare of his duties.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Cudjoe cautioned the President against yielding to partisan pressure.
He wrote:
It would be sad if someone who has been a true professional, risen through the ranks, changed the face of policing, enhanced our nation's security, and crucially survived all daggers from within and outside the service, were to be relieved of his position without any adverse findings. We must insist on professionalism instead of extreme partisanship. There are few good men. Keep them when you find them.
Similarly, Senior Vice President of IMANI, Kofi Bentil, also issued a caution on Facebook, likening the situation to that of former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo under the previous administration.
He wrote:
This IGP has been great at his job and should have been retained for all our sakes. But even if President Mahama wants to repeat the mistakes of the NPP, he should at least signal that he accepts the rule of law and wait for the Supreme Court to rule. We hope Ghana will see the promised reset instead of repeating the sins of the NPP in an even worse form.
Dr Dampare is a serving police officer with five years remaining until his retirement.