There is no free kidney dialysis anywhere - Health Minister

Health Minister Mintah Akandoh has dismissed claims that dialysis treatment is free in Ghana, calling such assertions “misleading.” He insists that no facility in the country currently offers free dialysis services. Speaking in an interview, Akandoh expressed his confusion over the widespread belief that some patients receive dialysis at no cost. "I get confused when people say there is free dialysis somewhere in Ghana. This is a misleading statement. There’s no free dialysis anywhere," he stated.

He explained that while the previous government had allocated GH₵2 million for dialysis under the 2024 National Health Insurance Formula, this funding expired at the end of last year. He emphasised that the amount was grossly inadequate, considering the country requires at least GH₵75 million annually to sustain dialysis treatment for patients.

"The National Health Insurance Formula that covered this expired on December 31, 2024. Beyond that date, there was absolutely nothing like free dialysis because there was no policy or source of funding," he added.

What Happens to Kidney Patients Who Cannot Afford Treatment? With no free dialysis available, many patients battling kidney disease are left struggling to afford life-saving treatment. However, the government says it is working towards a sustainable funding model to support dialysis and the treatment of other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Ghana.

As part of these efforts, Mintah Akandoh on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, inaugurated a nine-member technical task force under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as “Mahama Cares.”