World Kidney Day: 5 Ghanaian foods that can keep your kidney healthy

World Kidney Day is a global awareness campaign dedicated to promoting kidney health and preventing kidney diseases. In Ghana, where diet plays a significant role in overall well-being, making the right food choices can help maintain healthy kidneys.

Here are five Ghanaian foods that can support kidney health: 1. Kontomire (Cocoyam Leaves)

Kontomire, commonly used in Palava sauce, is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help protect the kidneys from damage. It is packed with potassium and iron, which support blood pressure regulation and red blood cell production—both crucial for kidney function.

2. Watermelon

Watermelon is a natural hydrator, helping to flush out toxins and prevent kidney stones. Its high water content supports proper kidney filtration, while its antioxidants reduce inflammation and promote overall kidney health. A few slices a day can make a difference.

3. Brown Rice

Many Ghanaians love their Jollof and Waakye, but choosing brown rice over white rice can benefit the kidneys. Brown rice is a whole grain rich in fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar and reduces the risk of kidney disease, especially in people prone to diabetes or high blood pressure.

4. Garden Eggs (Eggplants)

Garden eggs are common in Ghanaian dishes like Garden Egg Stew. They contain fibre and antioxidants that aid digestion and reduce strain on the kidneys. Their low potassium content makes them an excellent choice for people with kidney concerns.

5. Dawadawa (Fermented Locust Beans) Dawadawa, a staple in many northern Ghanaian dishes, is not just a flavour enhancer but also a powerhouse of kidney-friendly nutrients. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can help manage hypertension, a leading cause of kidney disease.