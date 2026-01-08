Longevity is most important: Look for a motherly figure when marrying – Edem advises men

Ghanaian rapper Edem advises men to prioritise women with strong motherly instincts when choosing a life partner, sharing insights from his own marriage and stressing the importance of compatibility, intelligence and longevity in building a successful home.

Award winning Ghanaian rapper Edem has disclosed what to look out for when getting married to a woman.

In an interview with Zionfelix on January 6, 2026, Edem shared his thoughts on what men should consider when choosing a life partner, stressing the importance of marrying a woman with strong motherly instincts.

The musician advised men who are considering marriage to prioritise women who demonstrate the ability to nurture and raise children. According to him, the woman a man marries is often the one who bears the greater responsibility of raising the children, particularly if the relationship does not work out.

He said:

If you want to marry a woman, look for someone who is a mother figure because the woman you're marrying is supposed to raise some people. What I look for is someone who can raise my kids.

Edem expressed pride in his wife, commending her for her dedication to their home and family. He noted that parenting responsibilities usually fall more heavily on women, making motherly qualities essential in a potential life partner.

He shared:

I'm proud of my wife; she's really trying. If both of you don't make it, the children will still be with the woman more. You need to look at someone who has mother instincts who can raise, groom, and take care of a home.

Beyond nurturing qualities, Edem also highlighted the importance of intelligence in building a stable and successful marriage.

He described his wife as his best friend and praised her for her commitment and support.

The brain of a woman is also very important. I feel if someone has become your best friend and they're doing something, you need to encourage them, and I'm very proud of her.

Reflecting on his own love story, Edem revealed that he began dating his wife in 2009, and they got married in 2013. The couple welcomed their first child while they were still dating and while his wife was still in school.

He further disclosed that his father-in-law advised them not to rush into marriage simply because they had a child together, encouraging them instead to take time to ensure they were ready and compatible.

"Her father said we shouldn't get married because we have a child together. We should marry when we are sure that we're ready and compatible," Edem recounted.

According to the rapper, the family gave them ample time to understand each other which he explained strengthened their relationship and allowed them to make a well-considered decision about marriage.

"He gave us time to know each other well and think things through before we decided that it's a good time to make a complete family. We were not pressured to get married, and that also helped," he revealed.

Edem stressed that the true value of marriage lies not in the wedding ceremony but in its ability to endure."The longevity is the most important thing in marriage, it is not the ring but the commitment and the fight to be together is the most important thing," he added.