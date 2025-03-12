Boso traditional leaders accuse E/R Police Commander of meddling in chieftaincy dispute

The Abusuapanin of Boso traditional area in the Eastern region Festus Roland Abennney has accused the Eastern regional Police Commander DCOP Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankrah, Akosombo Divisional, C/Supt. Doris Akua Grant and District Commander Supt. David Kumah of heightening tension in the area by meddling in a chieftaincy dispute in the community.
According to the community leader, the actions and inactions of the Regional, Divisional Commander and the District commander expose their interest in the raging traditional matter. He said the two senior officers have refused to act even in the face of obvious crime in matters relating to the dispute.
Speaking to Peace FM on Tuesday, Abusuapanin Roland Abenney called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene in the matter before it escalates into a major conflict.
He said:
From the way things are going, it is obvious the Regional Commander and the Akosombo Command are the ones pulling the strings from behind. Instead of enforcing the law to keep the peace, they have taken active interest in instigating tension in the community.
He stressed:
The Boso community is increasingly losing confidence in the regional and district Commanders. A police commander is supposed to engender confidence among the people and not stoke tension among them. We are calling on the IGP to call the commanders to order before things get out of hands. We know the IGP is doing his best but some of his commanders are not professional in their dealings and he must call them to order.
Abusuapanin Abenney noted the community will wait for the response of the IGP on their concerns before they embark on their next line of action.