Nana Ama McBrown explains why she still wears her wedding ring after divorce

Ghanaian actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown has spoken candidly about her traditional marriage, subsequent separation and the respectful bond she continues to share with her former husband, shedding light on why she still wears her wedding ring.

In an interview on TV3 on 17 December 2025, McBrown explained that she deliberately chose to keep details of the divorce private, saying she believes marital separations do not always need to become public spectacles.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell

“I never intended to speak publicly about it, but I want people to understand that divorce does not always have to turn into arguments and court battles,” she said. “We should not make divorce look ugly.”

The actress described her former husband as a respectful and decent man, emphasising that mutual regard should remain even when a marriage comes to an end.

“I cannot fight with a man I have a child with,” she noted. “He has never insulted me or laid a hand on me since the day I met him. He is a gentleman, even though marriage itself is not always smooth.”

McBrown also used the opportunity to encourage women to prioritise financial independence, stating that self-reliance makes it easier to move forward when relationships fail.

Nana Ama McBrown

“I urge every woman to work hard and earn her own income,” she said. “When things fall apart, you can move on without feeling stranded.”

She acknowledged the value of having a supportive partner but explained that, in her case, the marriage reached a point where both parties agreed it was best to part ways.

“It is beautiful to have a man who supports you and stands by you,” she added. “But I became tired, we discussed it openly, and he understood my reasons.”

Addressing the nature of their relationship now, McBrown revealed that she and her former husband have transitioned into a friendship centred on co-parenting their child.

Nana Ama McBrown and her long-time boyfriend Maxwell Mensah had their engagement ceremony at her residence on Friday August 5, 2016 in a private ceremony.

“We are friends now and we are raising our child together,” she said. “If God decides that we should reunite, it will happen, but I will not stay in a situation that causes me pain.”

She also explained the cultural background behind her decision to continue wearing her wedding ring despite the separation.

“I did not have a court marriage because I never wanted a big wedding. It was a traditional marriage,” she explained. “When we decided to go our separate ways, our families came together to formally dissolve the marriage, even though they were not pleased about it.”

McBrown added that the ring remains a symbol of mutual understanding rather than obligation.