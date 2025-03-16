Fire ravages Labone SHS girls dormitories

Three female dormitories at the Labone Senior High School in Accra have been burnt by a fire outbreak earlier today.

READ ALSO: 59 dead and over 100 injured after nightclub fire incident in Macedonia

The fire, which broke out while students were attending afternoon prep, caused significant damages to the facilities.

The Ghana Fire Service had responded promptly to the scene and quickly salvaged the situation.

Three out of the six dormitories were impacted, with one dormitory completely destroyed and the other sustaining partial damages.

Fortunately, no injuries or other fatalities were recorded on the scene.