In a shocking and deeply disturbing turn of events, new details have emerged surrounding the tragic death of Joana Deladem Yabane, a final-year student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The case, which has sent shockwaves through the university community and beyond, involves the alleged murder of Joana by her fellow student and former boyfriend, Daniel Tuffour, who has since been remanded by the court.

According to a report shared on X by KNUST Gazette, an account associated with the institution, the suspect allegedly took electronic gadgets belonging to the deceased, including a laptop, and concealed them in an attempt to cover up his actions.

The report has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the plausibility of the events leading to Joana’s death.

As the KNUST Gazette stated:

Many people and the student body are saying that the story doesn’t make sense as to why he (Daniel) dated Miss Joana (her soul rest in peace) from L100 to L400 and he will murder her? It goes beyond that... From sources, they've been to the KNUST counselling centre over 5 times and have been facing serious relationship problems.

Due to this, the victim's dad asked them to separate; however, the person was so obsessed with the girl that he didn't want to let go... Also in an audio, a friend of Miss Joana said that Joana told her that the person has slapped her twice, but she loves him and has forgiven him.

Joana’s father had even advised them to end the relationship, but Daniel’s obsession with Joana made it difficult for him to let go.

In an audio recording, a close friend of Joana disclosed that Joana had confided in her about being physically abused by Daniel.

Despite this, Joana expressed her love for him and had chosen to forgive him.

Two days before the tragic incident, Joana reported to KNUST security that her phone had been stolen.

However, the details of the security team's actions remain unclear. On the evening before the incident, Joana and Daniel, along with two other colleagues, studied at the Biological Sciences library.

They left the library between 1 and 3 a.m., and the two colleagues went their separate ways later.

As Daniel and Joana were heading to their hostel, a minor argument ensued. According to the report:

As Daniel and Miss Joana were going to their hostel of residence, a little argument came up, and Daniel couldn't control his emotions... He pushed her to the ground, using his knee on her neck for 2 minutes, strangling her to death.

Upon realising what he did, he shook her lifeless body for about 5 minutes, pulled her body to the centre of the disability, sat with the body for 14 minutes, took her laptop, and walked majestically as if nothing happened...

He then went to hide the laptop behind Flint Hostel and walked away. Earlier that morning he came back to write his exams in the same shirt that he used to commit the crime.

He reportedly believed that his plan to cover up the crime was foolproof, unaware that CCTV cameras had captured his movements.

When questioned by friends about the incident, Daniel claimed:

When they were going back to the hostel, they had an argument, and Miss Joana told him to walk ahead, so when he walked a little distance and turned, he didn't see her, so he thought she had passed a different route.

However, the truth began to unravel when the KNUST Gazette team received messages around 6 am from students and individuals who had discovered Joana’s body around 5 am.

The publication of the story brought widespread attention to the case, prompting calls for improved security measures on and off campus.

In response, KNUST Management, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service and KNUST Security Services, launched a thorough investigation. CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying Daniel as the perpetrator.

A teaching assistant at the Biological Sciences Department also helped to identify Daniel during his exams, noting that he was wearing the same shirt he had worn during the crime.

Daniel was subsequently arrested and arraigned before the court at Asafo, where he was remanded. His final hearing is scheduled for March 17, 2025. As the KNUST Gazette concluded:

The big question is, as to what has led to Daniel killing Miss Joana out of that little argument he claimed to his friends, is yet unknown... After his hearing on 17th March, 2025... we will hear from the Ghana Police Service and the management, the intentions that led to her painful death.

The case has raised significant concerns about relationship dynamics, mental health, and campus security. It has also highlighted the need for stronger measures to address domestic violence and ensure the safety of students.

