Andre Ayew scores as Le Havre stun Lens in a 7-goal thriller

Black Stars captain André Ayew delivered a standout performance, scoring and providing an assist, as Le Havre staged a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over Lens in a thrilling Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday evening.

Lens got off to a flying start, taking the lead in just the second minute through a Neil El Aynaoui penalty.

The visitors doubled their advantage midway through the first half when Ruben Aguilar found the bottom right corner with a left-footed strike from the centre of the box, courtesy of a well-placed cross from Deiver Machado.

Le Havre, however, refused to back down. Issa Soumaré ignited the comeback with a stunning long-range effort to halve the deficit.

Moments later, Soumaré turned provider, delivering a headed pass to André Ayew, who expertly guided his header into the bottom right corner to level the score at 2-2 in the 33rd minute.

Lens regained the lead early in the second half through Florian Sotoca, but Ayew once again played a pivotal role in Le Havre's resurgence.

The Ghanaian international's dangerous cross forced a poor clearance from Malang Sarr, allowing Josué Casimir to capitalise and equalise for the hosts.

The match reached its climax in stoppage time when Casimir won a penalty, which Ahmed Hassan calmly converted to seal a remarkable victory for Le Havre.

At 34 years old, Ayew continues to prove his worth, now boasting four goals this season. His experience, leadership, and decisive contributions could be crucial as Le Havre battles to secure their place in Ligue 1.

This thrilling victory not only showcased Ayew's enduring quality but also highlighted the team's resilience and fighting spirit.

What’s next for Ayew?

The 34-year-old is tipped to return to the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar this month.