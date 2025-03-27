Black Stars coach Otto Addo finally explains Dede Ayew's absence from national team

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has shed light on the absence of veteran forward Andre Ayew from the senior national team, confirming that other players are currently ahead of him in the squad's pecking order.

The 35-year-old, who plays for French side Le Havre, has not featured for Ghana since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite his solid performances at club level, Ayew was once again left out of the squad for the recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Addo explained the decision in an interview with Joy Sports:

If we need Andre Ayew, we will call him. At the moment, I see others ahead of him.

Ayew has been in strong form for Le Havre this season, scoring four goals in 11 starts in Ligue 1. However, his absence has not affected the Black Stars’ momentum, as younger brother Jordan Ayew has stepped up as captain.

Under Jordan’s leadership, Ghana secured back-to-back victories with a dominant 5-0 win over Chad and a 3-0 triumph against Madagascar.

These victories have placed Ghana at the top of Group I in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with 15 points and four matches remaining in the campaign.

Ghana to play four-nation tournament in summer

Meanwhile, with six months to Ghana’s next World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali, Black Stars Management Committee Chairman Dr Randy Abbey says there are plans for the team to play a four-nation tournament in England before.

This tournament, per Abbey, will happen in June at the end of the domestic season in May.

He disclosed this in an interview with 3Sports after Ghana defeated Madagascar 3-0 in Morocco to increase their points tally in Group I to 15.

Fortunately, the technical team and the management will have the opportunity of further working on the team. Because in June, we don’t have qualifiers and so we will be playing in a four-nation friendly in England. I’m sure that it will be an opportunity for the coaches to do some further work on the team.

It has now been confirmed that Ghana will play the four-nation tournament with West African neighbours Nigeria, the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica, and the Three Lions of England as hosts.

