Authorities investigate brother of footballer who fell from 11th floor to death

Chinese authorities have started investigations on the brother of late Gabon international Aaron Boupendza for his alleged involvement in the footballer’s fatal fall off the 11th floor of a building in China.

Multiple reports say his brother has been taken in by police in China for questioning after concerns were raised.

It is reported that Boupendza’s brother was present in the apartment at the time of the incident, and the two had reportedly been involved in an argument.

The authorities are therefore investigating whether the altercation may have led to Boupendza being pushed from the building leading to his unfortunate death.

Boupendza’s unfortunate demise

The tragic incident took place while the striker was living in China, where he recently joined Chinese club Zhejiang from Romanian side Rapid Bucharest.

The Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) confirmed his passing on Wednesday and paid tribute to the talented player.

At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who left a lasting impression at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon (2022). FEGAFOOT and the great family of Gabonese football offer his biological family their sincere condolences in this difficult time.

Tributes poured in from across the football world. Former teammate and ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wrote on Instagram, "I don’t have the words. Rest in peace, my brother," sharing a heartfelt photo of the two embracing.

Boupendza had played 35 times for Gabon since his debut in 2016, scoring eight goals. He was known for his powerful play and had also competed at the Africa Cup of Nations.

