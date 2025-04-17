Chelsea identify top African striker as solution to goalscoring problem

Chelsea are seen as the "favourites" to sign Borussia Dortmund’s striker Serhou Guirassy this summer, beating competition from Juventus and AC Milan.

Guirassy, who has been one of the Champions League’s top scorers this season, netting 13 goals including a hat-trick against Barcelona, is attracting serious interest.

Transfer expert Maurizio Russo has reported that Chelsea are closely watching Guirassy as they search for a solution to their goal-scoring struggles next season.

According to Russo, Guirassy has a €70 million release clause in his Dortmund contract. It is unlikely to scare Chelsea off, although they must "be careful" with Juventus also keen on the striker.

Both Juventus and Milan are said to admire the Guinean forward. Juventus, in particular, are considering making Guirassy their main striker for the next campaign.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte was also interested in signing Guirassy last summer, but Napoli ended up bringing in Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea instead. Conte reportedly would have liked to sign both Lukaku and Guirassy if possible.

Guirassy's impressive Champions League run

Despite Guirassy’s incredible 13-goal haul in the Champions League, Dortmund were knocked out by Barcelona, losing 5-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Now, the 29-year-old striker is focused on helping Dortmund in their push for European football next season. They face Borussia Monchengladbach in a crucial Bundesliga match on Sunday.

Guirassy has been in fantastic form all season, scoring 28 goals in 29 matches across all competitions for the Black and Yellows during the 2024/25 campaign.