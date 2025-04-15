Dortmund’s Guirassy hat-trick not enough as Barcelona advance to UCL semis

Barcelona secured their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time in six seasons, overcoming a 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday thanks to a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Hansi Flick’s side progressed despite a spirited Dortmund fightback, headlined by Serhou Guirassy’s superb hat-trick, which handed Barça their first loss in all competitions this year.

The German outfit, however, fell short of overturning the Catalans’ dominant 4-0 first-leg advantage from Montjuïc.

Despite an underwhelming performance at Signal Iduna Park, Barcelona did just enough to book their spot in the next round.

Dortmund started aggressively, carving out early half-chances before earning an eighth-minute penalty when Wojciech Szczęsny brought down Pascal Groß inside the box.

Guirassy coolly converted from the spot, chipping his effort straight down the middle to ignite Dortmund’s hopes.

The hosts thought they had a quick second when Félix Nmecha and Groß combined to find the net, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.

READ MORE: 5 critical things to consider before picking okada in Accra

Dortmund maintained relentless pressure throughout the first half, with Groß and Karim Adeyemi posing constant threats, but Barcelona’s defence held firm—albeit precariously.

Their persistence paid off shortly after halftime, as Guirassy doubled his tally in the 49th minute, nodding in Ramy Bensebaïni’s deft flick across goal.

Barcelona were handed a brief reprieve when Bensebaïni turned Gerard Martín’s cutback into his own net, but Guirassy completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute, capitalising on Ronald Araújo’s miscued clearance to slot past Szczęsny.

Julian Brandt thought he had further narrowed the deficit moments later, but his strike was ruled out for offside. With Dortmund needing two more goals to force extra time, their momentum waned, allowing Barcelona to see out the tie.