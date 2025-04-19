Messi finally breaks silence on why he couldn’t return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi has explained why he could not return to Barcelona after the 2022 World Cup, even though he really wanted to.

The Argentine star had dreamed of going back to the club where his career started. However, he decided not to because he did not want to cause financial trouble for FC Barcelona.

Messi shared that he was worried about the impact his return would have on the team’s finances.

After the World Cup, I couldn’t see myself playing for any other European team other than Barca. My goal was to return. To return to my home, where it all began.

He added that he did not want to be the reason for difficult decisions at the club.

I heard that they had to sell players or reduce players’ salaries, and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that or take responsibility for something related to all of that.

Because of this, he chose a different path and joined Inter Miami in the United States. Messi made it clear that money was not the main reason for this move.

The decision to come here was purely a family decision. We came to the United States, to Miami, to live this new experience.

Messi’s time at Inter Miami has been positive so far. The club is now looking to extend his contract as he continues to perform well.

Despite his new life in the US, Messi is still very competitive.

I have no doubt that I will continue competing. This nature will never leave me, because it’s part of me.

Messi on 2026 World Cup

When asked about the 2026 World Cup, Messi was careful with his words.

This year will be important for my decision regarding the World Cup. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it.