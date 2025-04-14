3 teenagers arrested for butchering and killing 15-year-old friend over GH₵10

Three teenage boys have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in Akuapem-Adukrom in the Eastern Region, following the alleged brutal murder of a 15-year-old schoolmate, identified as Richard Commey, a final-year Junior High School student.

According to a report by UTV Ghana, the tragic incident stemmed from a dispute over GH₵10. The main suspect was reportedly sent on an errand with the money but later returned, claiming he had lost it.

However, another boy—who happened to be walking with the deceased—accused the suspect of using the money for sports betting.

This accusation triggered a confrontation between the two boys, which escalated into a physical fight.

The deceased, Richard Commey, attempted to intervene and separate the pair. Unfortunately, his efforts were not well received.

Later that evening, at around 9 p.m., the main suspect allegedly ambushed Richard while he was on his way to buy food. He was accompanied by two other boys, who are believed to have conspired in the attack.

During the assault, one of the suspects reportedly used a cutlass to strike Richard on the head, resulting in a fatal injury. Residents who later found the victim rushed him to the hospital, but he was sadly pronounced dead on arrival.

All three suspects were arrested shortly after the incident and have been arraigned before court. The Ghana Police Service has launched a full investigation into the matter, which has left the community in shock and mourning.