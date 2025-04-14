5 ways to avoid paying expensive water bills after recent PURC tariff increase

Following the recent upward adjustment of electricity and water tariffs by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), consumers in Ghana should prepare to pay more, effective 3 May 2025.

In a statement dated 11 April, the regulator announced a 14.75% increase in the average end-user tariff for electricity and a 4.02% increase in water tariffs across the board for all consumer categories.

The Commission explained that the decision aligns with its quarterly tariff review mechanism, as outlined in its rate-setting guidelines for the periodic adjustment of natural gas, electricity, and water tariffs.

However, the announcement has triggered mixed reactions from the public, with some stakeholders—including the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC)—calling for a reversal of the increment.

As of now, the adjustment is expected to proceed as planned.

As we await 3 May with bated breath, here are five practical and legitimate ways to avoid paying expensive water bills following the increase:

1. Fix Leaks Promptly

That constantly dripping tap in the kitchen or the toilet cistern that never fully shuts off might seem harmless, but over time it wastes thousands of litres of water.

In many Ghanaian homes, such leaks are often ignored, either because they seem insignificant or due to a lack of access to reliable plumbers.

Tip: Routinely inspect your taps, toilets, and outdoor pipes. A common culprit is worn-out rubber washers—these cost as little as GH₵2 and are simple to replace. You can hire a local plumber or watch online tutorials to carry out minor repairs yourself.

2. Install Water-Saving Fixtures

Many households still use old-style taps and showerheads that release more water than necessary. Water-saving alternatives—like aerated taps and low-flow showerheads—help reduce water use without sacrificing performance.

Tip: These fixtures are available at local hardware stores and markets across Ghana. Upgrading to a dual-flush toilet (increasingly standard in newer buildings) can reduce toilet water usage by up to 50%.

3. Reuse Greywater Where Safe

Greywater—the relatively clean wastewater from bathing, laundry, and cleaning—can be reused for non-drinking purposes. Yet, in many homes, it’s simply discarded.

Tip: After rinsing clothes, collect the water in a basin and use it to mop floors, wash the compound, or flush the toilet. If you're watering plants, ensure the water is free of harmful detergents or chemicals.

4. Harvest Rainwater

Ghana’s rainy seasons provide a valuable opportunity to collect and store rainwater—yet many households let it go to waste.

Tip: Install gutters and connect them to storage tanks, barrels, or polytanks. A single downpour can fill a 200-litre tank, especially if your roof surface is large. This water can be used for laundry, cleaning, flushing toilets, and even gardening.

5. Monitor Your Usage and Bills

Don’t wait to be shocked by your monthly water bill. Regular monitoring helps detect issues early and puts you in control of your consumption.

Tip: Check your water meter regularly—especially when no one is at home. If the meter continues to run, you may have a hidden leak. Also, if your Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) bill seems unusually high, request a detailed breakdown or ask for an inspection.