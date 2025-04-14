Police gun down 4 suspected armed robbers in shootout on Bekwai–Fomena highway

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have reportedly shot and killed four suspected armed robbers believed to be responsible for a series of robberies and attacks in the Adansi areas of the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that the suspects, thought to be members of a robbery gang, had mounted a roadblock and attacked travellers on the stretch between Bekwai and Fomena.

Upon receiving a distress call, police officers swiftly moved to the scene and were compelled to engage in a fierce shootout with the suspects.

Four of them were killed, while two others—despite sustaining gunshot wounds—managed to escape into the bush.

The Police have since launched a manhunt to apprehend the two remaining suspects. A thorough investigation is also underway to determine the full details of the incident and to identify the deceased.

In a related development, the Police Service is also pursuing individuals responsible for the shooting of two police officers earlier today, 13th April 2025, at Poyamirea, on the outskirts of Binduri in the Upper East Region.

According to a statement signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, preliminary investigations have established that the deceased officers, who were in plain clothes, were travelling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were attacked and their motorbike taken.

The statement read:

The names of the officers have been withheld pending the proper notification of their families, in accordance with custom and tradition.

It continued:

The Police Administration wishes to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Commander, as well as all officers and personnel in the region. Our hearts and prayers are with you.